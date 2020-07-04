Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

