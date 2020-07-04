APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,551 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $199,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $63.46 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

