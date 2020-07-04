Morgan Stanley Sells 100,070 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $33.88 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

