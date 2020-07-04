Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Knoll worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Knoll by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Knoll by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Knoll by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Knoll by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

