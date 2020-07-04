Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

