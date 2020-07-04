APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $227,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.