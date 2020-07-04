Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 3,800 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of AZZ worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,391,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $870.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

