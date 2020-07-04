APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.02% of Consolidated Edison worth $267,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $152,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

