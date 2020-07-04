Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 218,368 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Legg Mason worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 207,039 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

