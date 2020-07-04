Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 53,187 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Kelly Services worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial downgraded Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

