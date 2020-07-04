Independent Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.25 and its 200 day moving average is $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

