Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,600 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of RPT Realty worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $554.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

