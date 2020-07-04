Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 33,800 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of National Beverage worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

National Beverage stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

