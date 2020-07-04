Jefferies Financial Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $238.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $224.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.11.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,858,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

