Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.