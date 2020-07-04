Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.07

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 49117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,734 shares of company stock worth $3,042,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $7,648,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $49,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

