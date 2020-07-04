Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.07

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 49117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,734 shares of company stock worth $3,042,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $7,648,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $49,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
