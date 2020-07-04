Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.