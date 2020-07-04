AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,009 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

