AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,206,000 after purchasing an additional 316,389 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 133,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 65,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $165.04 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

