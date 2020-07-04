AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,237 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,390.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 268,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,867. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

