AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,348 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Extreme Networks worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 267,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 327,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Extreme Networks by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,941.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

