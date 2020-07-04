Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 130,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 16,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 10,712 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $55,166.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,120.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

