AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,498,000 after acquiring an additional 682,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 342,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,745,000 after acquiring an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

