AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.