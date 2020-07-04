AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,804 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

