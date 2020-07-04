Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:BUD opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

