Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut by DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.