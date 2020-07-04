Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE CFB opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

