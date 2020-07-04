Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE CFB opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson
Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings
CyrusOne Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
CyrusOne Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S a €7.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S a €7.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report