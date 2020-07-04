CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

