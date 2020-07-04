CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson
Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings
CyrusOne Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S a €7.00 Price Target
