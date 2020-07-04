Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issued By DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

