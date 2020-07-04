Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €7.00 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.03).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €5.84 ($6.56) on Thursday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a fifty-two week high of €16.80 ($18.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

