First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.