Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($5.96) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.69 ($13.13).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.23 ($11.49) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

