DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson
Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 Earnings
CyrusOne Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
CyrusOne Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S a €7.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S a €7.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report