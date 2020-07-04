DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

