Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LXS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.12 ($59.68).

LXS stock opened at €47.83 ($53.74) on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

