HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($67.74).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €48.11 ($54.06) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52-week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

