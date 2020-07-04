Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.71 ($81.70).

ETR GLJ opened at €68.25 ($76.69) on Thursday. Grenke has a 1 year low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €104.40 ($117.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €70.02 and a 200 day moving average of €76.34.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

