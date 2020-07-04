GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.29 ($27.29).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €28.78 ($32.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($34.07).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.