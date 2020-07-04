Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($45.07).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €36.67 ($41.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion and a PE ratio of 104.76. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

