Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €41.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($45.07).

DAI opened at €36.67 ($41.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

