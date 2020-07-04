Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.24 ($59.81).

ETR BAS opened at €50.47 ($56.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.00 and a 200-day moving average of €53.65.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

