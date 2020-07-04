Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.24 ($59.81).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €50.47 ($56.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.65. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

