Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. ChineseInvestors.com (NASDAQ:CIIX) Head to Head Analysis

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -171.32% N/A -297.50% Afya 23.71% 13.56% 9.29%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChineseInvestors.com and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57

Afya has a consensus price target of $26.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.37 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Afya $182.42 million 11.51 $39.00 million $0.70 33.43

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Summary

Afya beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

