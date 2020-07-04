Critical Analysis: Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 1.92 $148.81 million $3.74 7.20 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.66 $11.58 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 19.74% 8.75% 1.32% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

