WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Shares Up 1.5%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.