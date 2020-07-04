First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.29, 47,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 17,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

