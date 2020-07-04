$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $301.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,741. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 527,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

