VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HANNOVER RUECK/S & Hallmark Financial Services Financial Review
HANNOVER RUECK/S & Hallmark Financial Services Financial Review
Afya vs. ChineseInvestors.com Head to Head Analysis
Afya vs. ChineseInvestors.com Head to Head Analysis
Critical Analysis: Fidelity D&D Bancorp versus WSFS Financial
Critical Analysis: Fidelity D&D Bancorp versus WSFS Financial
Immunovant & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review
Immunovant & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review
Head to Head Review: Honeywell International versus Raytheon Technologies
Head to Head Review: Honeywell International versus Raytheon Technologies
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Shares Up 1.5%
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Shares Up 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report