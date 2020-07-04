Brokerages Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report $186.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $390.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $802.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $826.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%.

EXTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

EXTN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 84,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 121,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

