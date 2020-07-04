iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.31, 317,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 173,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

